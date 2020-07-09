Amenities

4BD 3BA Poway Home - Remolded in 2018, Large Yard, AC, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in POWAY



17190 Tam O Shanter Dr.

Poway, CA 92064



Cross Street: Espola Rd and Cloudcroft Dr.



4 Bedroom

3 Bathroom

Estimated 2186 SqFt

Single Story Home

**Home was updated in 2018**



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Corian Counter Tops

Tile Backsplash

Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen

Built-in Wine Rack



Light, Bright, Airy Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room

Fireplace in Living /Family Room - Wood Burning

Wood Laminate Flooring in the Living/Family Room

Carpet in the Bedrooms

Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms

Corian Countertops in Bathrooms

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Ceiling Fans in Most Bedrooms



Patio

Large Backyard

Front Courtyard

Views

Forced Heat/AC

Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage + Driveway



CLOSE TO:

Maderas Golf Club

Oaks North Golf Course

Schools

Restaurants

Lake Poway

Hiking



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Water/Sewer - BBT

Trash



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $4095.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 DOGS or CATS - No Weight Restriction

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



(RLNE4051118)