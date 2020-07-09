Amenities
4BD 3BA Poway Home - Remolded in 2018, Large Yard, AC, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
Located in POWAY
17190 Tam O Shanter Dr.
Poway, CA 92064
Cross Street: Espola Rd and Cloudcroft Dr.
4 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
Estimated 2186 SqFt
Single Story Home
**Home was updated in 2018**
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Corian Counter Tops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen
Built-in Wine Rack
Light, Bright, Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room
Fireplace in Living /Family Room - Wood Burning
Wood Laminate Flooring in the Living/Family Room
Carpet in the Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms
Corian Countertops in Bathrooms
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Ceiling Fans in Most Bedrooms
Patio
Large Backyard
Front Courtyard
Views
Forced Heat/AC
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage + Driveway
CLOSE TO:
Maderas Golf Club
Oaks North Golf Course
Schools
Restaurants
Lake Poway
Hiking
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer - BBT
Trash
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $4095.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 DOGS or CATS - No Weight Restriction
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
