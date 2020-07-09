All apartments in Poway
17190 Tam O Shanter Dr.

17190 Tam O Shanter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17190 Tam O Shanter Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
4BD 3BA Poway Home - Remolded in 2018, Large Yard, AC, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in POWAY

17190 Tam O Shanter Dr.
Poway, CA 92064

Cross Street: Espola Rd and Cloudcroft Dr.

4 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
Estimated 2186 SqFt
Single Story Home
**Home was updated in 2018**

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Corian Counter Tops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen
Built-in Wine Rack

Light, Bright, Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room
Fireplace in Living /Family Room - Wood Burning
Wood Laminate Flooring in the Living/Family Room
Carpet in the Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms
Corian Countertops in Bathrooms
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Ceiling Fans in Most Bedrooms

Patio
Large Backyard
Front Courtyard
Views
Forced Heat/AC
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage + Driveway

CLOSE TO:
Maderas Golf Club
Oaks North Golf Course
Schools
Restaurants
Lake Poway
Hiking

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer - BBT
Trash

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $4095.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 DOGS or CATS - No Weight Restriction
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4051118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

