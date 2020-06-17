All apartments in Poway
16725 Valle Verde Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

16725 Valle Verde Road

Location

16725 Valle Verde Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Lovely Valle Verde Home - Lovely "new" home with circular driveway, fountain and professional landscaping. Enter and enjoy raised ceilings and new everything! Gorgeous kitchen with high end appliances, beautiful backsplash and quartz countertops. Enjoy the large island that open up to the large living room with lots of natural light. All new bathrooms with fabulous sinks, tubs and showers. Crystal lighting, fans, and new floors. Large family room with high, wood ceilings and stone fireplace. Huge backyard with pool

(RLNE5585520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have any available units?
16725 Valle Verde Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 16725 Valle Verde Road currently offering any rent specials?
16725 Valle Verde Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16725 Valle Verde Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16725 Valle Verde Road is pet friendly.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road offer parking?
No, 16725 Valle Verde Road does not offer parking.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16725 Valle Verde Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have a pool?
Yes, 16725 Valle Verde Road has a pool.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have accessible units?
No, 16725 Valle Verde Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16725 Valle Verde Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16725 Valle Verde Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16725 Valle Verde Road does not have units with air conditioning.
