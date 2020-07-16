All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15157 Crocker Rd

15157 Crocker Road · (209) 518-3314
Location

15157 Crocker Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15157 Crocker Rd · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with Over 2 Acre Lot and Solar - Lots of privacy and no neighbors close by. Fantastic 2 story home with vaulted cielings, leaded glass double door entry and large chandelier. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, expensive fixtures and large center island. Plenty of kitchen cabinets. Open floor plan from kitchen to dining area and living room. Newly painted inside. 1 bedrrom downstairs. 4 bedrooms with additional room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or home office. Solar panels are owned so your electricity is effectively offset by the solar saving you money. The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace and private balcony to enjoy the view. Poway schools. 3 car garage. No Pets preferred. Rent is $4000 per month, Security deposit is $4000. Tenant pays rent, all utilities and landscaping maintenance..To rent this fabulous home, call Richard H Travassos, REALTOR, CA DRE # 01067276, 760-877-0091. Won't last. To apply online, go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, click the vacancy tab, find the property, click apply now and follow instructions.General criteria to qualify for this rental includes a credit score of 600 or more, a minimum documentable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, employment in an essential service industry, No evictions. No crimanl background. Need to move within 2 weeks or less. Home will be shown AFTER your rental application has been approved. Thanks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

