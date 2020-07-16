15157 Crocker Rd

Amenities

Beautiful Home with Over 2 Acre Lot and Solar - Lots of privacy and no neighbors close by. Fantastic 2 story home with vaulted cielings, leaded glass double door entry and large chandelier. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, expensive fixtures and large center island. Plenty of kitchen cabinets. Open floor plan from kitchen to dining area and living room. Newly painted inside. 1 bedrrom downstairs. 4 bedrooms with additional room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or home office. Solar panels are owned so your electricity is effectively offset by the solar saving you money. The master bedroom suite includes a fireplace and private balcony to enjoy the view. Poway schools. 3 car garage. No Pets preferred. Rent is $4000 per month, Security deposit is $4000. Tenant pays rent, all utilities and landscaping maintenance..To rent this fabulous home, call Richard H Travassos, REALTOR, CA DRE # 01067276, 760-877-0091. Won't last. To apply online, go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, click the vacancy tab, find the property, click apply now and follow instructions.General criteria to qualify for this rental includes a credit score of 600 or more, a minimum documentable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, employment in an essential service industry, No evictions. No crimanl background. Need to move within 2 weeks or less. Home will be shown AFTER your rental application has been approved. Thanks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802831)