Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unique- Ranch Style Home w/ Industrial Garage/Storage! MUST SEE!!! - 15121 Espola Rd. is located in a highly desirable county, Poway. This Ranch style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, wood flooring, and a large fenced in yard. Enjoy a dine-in kitchen and a large family room equipped with a fireplace in this 2,200sq.ft. home. There is also an industrial garage, perfect for a home-based business or a master craftsman. The driveway was just completely redone and looks amazing. Too many upgrades to list, MUST SEE! The deposit is equal to one month's rent, ($3295.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.



(RLNE2452203)