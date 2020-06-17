All apartments in Poway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

15121 Espola Rd

15121 Espola Road · No Longer Available
Location

15121 Espola Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique- Ranch Style Home w/ Industrial Garage/Storage! MUST SEE!!! - 15121 Espola Rd. is located in a highly desirable county, Poway. This Ranch style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, wood flooring, and a large fenced in yard. Enjoy a dine-in kitchen and a large family room equipped with a fireplace in this 2,200sq.ft. home. There is also an industrial garage, perfect for a home-based business or a master craftsman. The driveway was just completely redone and looks amazing. Too many upgrades to list, MUST SEE! The deposit is equal to one month's rent, ($3295.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.

(RLNE2452203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Espola Rd have any available units?
15121 Espola Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 15121 Espola Rd have?
Some of 15121 Espola Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 Espola Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Espola Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Espola Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15121 Espola Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 15121 Espola Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15121 Espola Rd does offer parking.
Does 15121 Espola Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15121 Espola Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Espola Rd have a pool?
No, 15121 Espola Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15121 Espola Rd have accessible units?
No, 15121 Espola Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Espola Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15121 Espola Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15121 Espola Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15121 Espola Rd has units with air conditioning.
