Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

14732 Helen Park Lane

14732 Helen Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14732 Helen Park Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14732 Helen Park Lane Available 08/24/19 Poway, 14732 Helen Park Ln, Cul-De-Sac, Nice Views, AC, Fireplace, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this charming single level home located on a cul-de-sac with panoramic views of the Valley and surrounding Mountains. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 all have wood floors and ceiling mounted light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day and enjoying the amazing views.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2678179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have any available units?
14732 Helen Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14732 Helen Park Lane have?
Some of 14732 Helen Park Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14732 Helen Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14732 Helen Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14732 Helen Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14732 Helen Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14732 Helen Park Lane offers parking.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14732 Helen Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have a pool?
No, 14732 Helen Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 14732 Helen Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14732 Helen Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14732 Helen Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14732 Helen Park Lane has units with air conditioning.
