Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14732 Helen Park Lane Available 08/24/19 Poway, 14732 Helen Park Ln, Cul-De-Sac, Nice Views, AC, Fireplace, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this charming single level home located on a cul-de-sac with panoramic views of the Valley and surrounding Mountains. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 all have wood floors and ceiling mounted light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day and enjoying the amazing views.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2678179)