Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Adorable single family detached home in Poway with a view and pool. This very clean home has just been painted and new carpet installed. Located on a cul-de-sac in a very quiet part of town yet near shopping, Hwy 67, Poway Road and Scripps Poway Parkway.