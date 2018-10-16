All apartments in Poway
14315 Lolin Ln
14315 Lolin Ln

14315 Lolin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14315 Lolin Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed and fully furnished! - Property Id: 215200

Welcome home to this beautifully appointed single story FULLY FURNISHED home in Poway in the much-coveted Poway School District! Located off a cul-de-sac this comfortable home has been completely modernized. Features include drought tolerant landscaping with a time-drip system for zero maintenance, a grafted citrus tree bearing 5 different fruits, SOLAR power of all electricity, a whole house water purification/softening system, 2 reverse Osmosis water filters, a central vacuum including a convenient hose in the garage to clean your car, Cox Life Home Security, and a RING doorbell. Further highlights of this amazing home include beautiful laminate wood floors, dual pane windows, new UV screens including a retractable patio screen, newly upgraded carpet and padding in the bedrooms, crown molding and new base molding throughout the entire house, fresh paint in attractive decorator's colors, and a Chef's open kitchen plan with gas range and granite counters.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14315 Lolin Ln have any available units?
14315 Lolin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14315 Lolin Ln have?
Some of 14315 Lolin Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14315 Lolin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14315 Lolin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14315 Lolin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14315 Lolin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14315 Lolin Ln offers parking.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14315 Lolin Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln have a pool?
No, 14315 Lolin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln have accessible units?
No, 14315 Lolin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14315 Lolin Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14315 Lolin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14315 Lolin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
