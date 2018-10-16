14315 Lolin Ln

Amenities

Beautifully appointed and fully furnished!



Welcome home to this beautifully appointed single story FULLY FURNISHED home in Poway in the much-coveted Poway School District! Located off a cul-de-sac this comfortable home has been completely modernized. Features include drought tolerant landscaping with a time-drip system for zero maintenance, a grafted citrus tree bearing 5 different fruits, SOLAR power of all electricity, a whole house water purification/softening system, 2 reverse Osmosis water filters, a central vacuum including a convenient hose in the garage to clean your car, Cox Life Home Security, and a RING doorbell. Further highlights of this amazing home include beautiful laminate wood floors, dual pane windows, new UV screens including a retractable patio screen, newly upgraded carpet and padding in the bedrooms, crown molding and new base molding throughout the entire house, fresh paint in attractive decorator's colors, and a Chef's open kitchen plan with gas range and granite counters.

