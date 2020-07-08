14228 Gaelyn Ct

Amenities
Executive style home w/ upgrades in, private Poway neighborhood. Lots of natural light, spacious & gracious w/ great open floor plan. One bedroom and bath on ground level. Oversized master bedroom boasts a walk in closet. Guests will enjoy bright rooms that open to upstairs balcony. Family room leads to newly remodeled dream kitchen. Upgraded with gas stove, warming drawer, double oven and granite counter tops. Yard is low maintenance dryscape and brick. Close to Old Poway Park, shopping, and freeways.