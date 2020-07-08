All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 14228 Gaelyn Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
14228 Gaelyn Ct
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

14228 Gaelyn Ct

14228 Gaelyn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14228 Gaelyn Court, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Executive style home w/ upgrades in, private Poway neighborhood. Lots of natural light, spacious & gracious w/ great open floor plan. One bedroom and bath on ground level. Oversized master bedroom boasts a walk in closet. Guests will enjoy bright rooms that open to upstairs balcony. Family room leads to newly remodeled dream kitchen. Upgraded with gas stove, warming drawer, double oven and granite counter tops. Yard is low maintenance dryscape and brick. Close to Old Poway Park, shopping, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have any available units?
14228 Gaelyn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have?
Some of 14228 Gaelyn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14228 Gaelyn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14228 Gaelyn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14228 Gaelyn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14228 Gaelyn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14228 Gaelyn Ct offers parking.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14228 Gaelyn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have a pool?
No, 14228 Gaelyn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have accessible units?
No, 14228 Gaelyn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14228 Gaelyn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 14228 Gaelyn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14228 Gaelyn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College