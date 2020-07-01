13822 Northcrest

Amenities
Luxury 1 Story Estate With 6 Bedroom 4 Bath - Quiet Location - Luxury single story estate with 6 bedrooms 4 baths on a secluded quiet place.
This million dollar mansion is priced well below market and won't last.
This unique property has a whole separate guest wing with it's own kitchen and living space.
All 6 bedrooms have modern ceiling fans.
The property located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is secluded and quiet. The lot is very large with views
in all directions.
Features:
Attractive fireplace
Spacious living quarters
Vaulted ceilings
Expansive master bedroom with world class bathroom
Skylights in various rooms
New vinyl double pain windows and sliding glass doors
Jenn Air 6 burner stove
Jenn Air stainless steel refrigerator
Kitchen Aid wine storage
White marble kitchen counter tops
Custom high quality cupboards
Kohler contemporary kitchen sink
Washer/dryer hookups
All bedrooms have mirrored closets
Guest sweet with own kitchen
Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all GE in guest area
Expansive backyard
Kohler toilets throughout
High quality wood flooring
Patio room with 2 Vinyl sliding glass doors
Honeywell HVAC forced air
3 car garage
Amazing work shop area with lots of custom cabinets
Lease term 6 months
Restaurants: Cafe Luna, Cully's Restaurant, Mainstream Bar & Grill, Filippi's Pizza Grotto Poway
Schools: Hage Elementary School, Dingeman Elementary School, The Cambridge School, Mount Carmel High School
Close to: Breen Neighborhood Park, Westview Park, Canyon view nature Park
Priced to rent now
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Water, gas, electric and trash paid by tenant
-Rent $3,300
-Deposit $3,000
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet
***Please apply if you qualify*** You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
(RLNE5507125)