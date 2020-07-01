13822 Northcrest

Amenities

Luxury 1 Story Estate With 6 Bedroom 4 Bath - Quiet Location - Luxury single story estate with 6 bedrooms 4 baths on a secluded quiet place.



This million dollar mansion is priced well below market and won't last.



This unique property has a whole separate guest wing with it's own kitchen and living space.



All 6 bedrooms have modern ceiling fans.



The property located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is secluded and quiet. The lot is very large with views

in all directions.



Features:



Attractive fireplace

Spacious living quarters

Vaulted ceilings

Expansive master bedroom with world class bathroom

Skylights in various rooms

New vinyl double pain windows and sliding glass doors

Jenn Air 6 burner stove

Jenn Air stainless steel refrigerator

Kitchen Aid wine storage

White marble kitchen counter tops

Custom high quality cupboards

Kohler contemporary kitchen sink

Washer/dryer hookups

All bedrooms have mirrored closets

Guest sweet with own kitchen

Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all GE in guest area

Expansive backyard

Kohler toilets throughout

High quality wood flooring

Patio room with 2 Vinyl sliding glass doors

Honeywell HVAC forced air

3 car garage

Amazing work shop area with lots of custom cabinets



Lease term 6 months



Restaurants: Cafe Luna, Cully's Restaurant, Mainstream Bar & Grill, Filippi's Pizza Grotto Poway



Schools: Hage Elementary School, Dingeman Elementary School, The Cambridge School, Mount Carmel High School



Close to: Breen Neighborhood Park, Westview Park, Canyon view nature Park



Priced to rent now



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Water, gas, electric and trash paid by tenant



-Rent $3,300

-Deposit $3,000



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet



