Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13822 Northcrest
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

13822 Northcrest

13822 Northcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13822 Northcrest Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Luxury 1 Story Estate With 6 Bedroom 4 Bath - Quiet Location - Luxury single story estate with 6 bedrooms 4 baths on a secluded quiet place.

This million dollar mansion is priced well below market and won't last.

This unique property has a whole separate guest wing with it's own kitchen and living space.

All 6 bedrooms have modern ceiling fans.

The property located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is secluded and quiet. The lot is very large with views
in all directions.

Features:

Attractive fireplace
Spacious living quarters
Vaulted ceilings
Expansive master bedroom with world class bathroom
Skylights in various rooms
New vinyl double pain windows and sliding glass doors
Jenn Air 6 burner stove
Jenn Air stainless steel refrigerator
Kitchen Aid wine storage
White marble kitchen counter tops
Custom high quality cupboards
Kohler contemporary kitchen sink
Washer/dryer hookups
All bedrooms have mirrored closets
Guest sweet with own kitchen
Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all GE in guest area
Expansive backyard
Kohler toilets throughout
High quality wood flooring
Patio room with 2 Vinyl sliding glass doors
Honeywell HVAC forced air
3 car garage
Amazing work shop area with lots of custom cabinets

Lease term 6 months

Restaurants: Cafe Luna, Cully's Restaurant, Mainstream Bar & Grill, Filippi's Pizza Grotto Poway

Schools: Hage Elementary School, Dingeman Elementary School, The Cambridge School, Mount Carmel High School

Close to: Breen Neighborhood Park, Westview Park, Canyon view nature Park

Priced to rent now

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Water, gas, electric and trash paid by tenant

-Rent $3,300
-Deposit $3,000

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet

***Please apply if you qualify*** You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

(RLNE5507125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13822 Northcrest have any available units?
13822 Northcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13822 Northcrest have?
Some of 13822 Northcrest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13822 Northcrest currently offering any rent specials?
13822 Northcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13822 Northcrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 13822 Northcrest is pet friendly.
Does 13822 Northcrest offer parking?
Yes, 13822 Northcrest offers parking.
Does 13822 Northcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13822 Northcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13822 Northcrest have a pool?
No, 13822 Northcrest does not have a pool.
Does 13822 Northcrest have accessible units?
No, 13822 Northcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 13822 Northcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13822 Northcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 13822 Northcrest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13822 Northcrest has units with air conditioning.

