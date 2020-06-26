All apartments in Poway
13814 Lake Poway Road
13814 Lake Poway Road

13814 Lake Poway Road · No Longer Available
Location

13814 Lake Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom + Office, 3.5 Bath Home in Poway available for rent! - Enjoy your own private escape in this spacious 4,135 sq. ft. home with amazing views and exclusive setting. This home is located in prestigious Lake Poway.

Gorgeous interior with 5 Bedrooms plus Separate Office and 3.5 Baths. 3 Car Garage, Private Driveway and Secluded Exterior.

Bonus Den/Recreation Room with Billiards. Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Large Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Window Coverings and Washer & Dryer Included. Enjoy the refreshing Swimming Pool, Relaxing Spa and Built-In BBQ.

Close to Lake Poway Recreation Area, shopping, restaurants, Poway Business Park, Poway Library, Poway Community Park, Maderas Golf Course, Stoneridge Country Club, Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, numerous walking trails and the Highly Acclaimed Poway Unified School District.

Located within easy access to I-15 freeway and Hwy 56 and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.

Pets Allowed Conditionally with Deposit*. Sorry No Smoking Allowed. Gardener Included. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!

***Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!

(RLNE2494462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have any available units?
13814 Lake Poway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13814 Lake Poway Road have?
Some of 13814 Lake Poway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13814 Lake Poway Road currently offering any rent specials?
13814 Lake Poway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 Lake Poway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road is pet friendly.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road offer parking?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road offers parking.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have a pool?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road has a pool.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have accessible units?
No, 13814 Lake Poway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 Lake Poway Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13814 Lake Poway Road has units with air conditioning.
