13814 Lake Poway Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 5 Bedroom + Office, 3.5 Bath Home in Poway available for rent! - Enjoy your own private escape in this spacious 4,135 sq. ft. home with amazing views and exclusive setting. This home is located in prestigious Lake Poway.



Gorgeous interior with 5 Bedrooms plus Separate Office and 3.5 Baths. 3 Car Garage, Private Driveway and Secluded Exterior.



Bonus Den/Recreation Room with Billiards. Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Large Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Window Coverings and Washer & Dryer Included. Enjoy the refreshing Swimming Pool, Relaxing Spa and Built-In BBQ.



Close to Lake Poway Recreation Area, shopping, restaurants, Poway Business Park, Poway Library, Poway Community Park, Maderas Golf Course, Stoneridge Country Club, Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, numerous walking trails and the Highly Acclaimed Poway Unified School District.



Located within easy access to I-15 freeway and Hwy 56 and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.



Pets Allowed Conditionally with Deposit*. Sorry No Smoking Allowed. Gardener Included. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!



***Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!



(RLNE2494462)