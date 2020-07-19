All apartments in Poway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13750 Fairgate Drive

13750 Fairgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13750 Fairgate Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms.
It is located at 13750 Fairgate Dr Poway, California.

Remodeled bathrooms, hard faux wood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint throughout entire home and newer blinds. New energy efficient windows. Must see to appreciate.

Two car garage, located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Large back yard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have any available units?
13750 Fairgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13750 Fairgate Drive have?
Some of 13750 Fairgate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13750 Fairgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13750 Fairgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13750 Fairgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13750 Fairgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13750 Fairgate Drive offers parking.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13750 Fairgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have a pool?
No, 13750 Fairgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 13750 Fairgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13750 Fairgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13750 Fairgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13750 Fairgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

