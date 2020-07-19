13750 Fairgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms.

It is located at 13750 Fairgate Dr Poway, California.



Remodeled bathrooms, hard faux wood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint throughout entire home and newer blinds. New energy efficient windows. Must see to appreciate.



Two car garage, located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Large back yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.