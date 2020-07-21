All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13311 Carriage Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13311 Carriage Rd.
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

13311 Carriage Rd.

13311 Carriage Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13311 Carriage Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Reomdeled and Updated 3 Bedroom Poway Home! - This beautiful, 1 story home is completely remodeled and updated. This home features new floors, baseboards, and new granite and stone work in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. . Kitchen includes stainless steel stove and dishwasher and has a large amount of storage space. There are washer/dryer hookups. This home is nestled in the heart of Poway and has a private backyard. It is located in the highly sought after Poway Unified School District. Pets are allowed at this property.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4961582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have any available units?
13311 Carriage Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13311 Carriage Rd. have?
Some of 13311 Carriage Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 Carriage Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Carriage Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Carriage Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13311 Carriage Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Carriage Rd. offers parking.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Carriage Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have a pool?
No, 13311 Carriage Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13311 Carriage Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13311 Carriage Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Carriage Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13311 Carriage Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College