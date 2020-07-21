13311 Carriage Rd.

Amenities

Reomdeled and Updated 3 Bedroom Poway Home! - This beautiful, 1 story home is completely remodeled and updated. This home features new floors, baseboards, and new granite and stone work in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. . Kitchen includes stainless steel stove and dishwasher and has a large amount of storage space. There are washer/dryer hookups. This home is nestled in the heart of Poway and has a private backyard. It is located in the highly sought after Poway Unified School District. Pets are allowed at this property.

