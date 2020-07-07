Rent Calculator
Poway, CA
/
13238 Creek Park Lane
13238 Creek Park Lane
13238 Creek Park Lane
·
Location
13238 Creek Park Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Location! Spacious 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Baths town-home. Walking distance to school, stores, and Poway community park. 2 Car Garage
No Smoking
Cat or small dog considered
Link to video tour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8c1ekX3EJA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have any available units?
13238 Creek Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poway, CA
.
What amenities does 13238 Creek Park Lane have?
Some of 13238 Creek Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13238 Creek Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13238 Creek Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13238 Creek Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13238 Creek Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13238 Creek Park Lane offers parking.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13238 Creek Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have a pool?
No, 13238 Creek Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 13238 Creek Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13238 Creek Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13238 Creek Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13238 Creek Park Lane has units with air conditioning.
