All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13054 Standish Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13054 Standish Dr
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:21 PM

13054 Standish Dr

13054 Standish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13054 Standish Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Poway Pool Home with Electricity Included. Above ground Jacuzzi, Covered Patio, New Counter Tops in Kitchen. Poway Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13054 Standish Dr have any available units?
13054 Standish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13054 Standish Dr have?
Some of 13054 Standish Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13054 Standish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13054 Standish Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13054 Standish Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13054 Standish Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13054 Standish Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13054 Standish Dr offers parking.
Does 13054 Standish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13054 Standish Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13054 Standish Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13054 Standish Dr has a pool.
Does 13054 Standish Dr have accessible units?
No, 13054 Standish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13054 Standish Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13054 Standish Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13054 Standish Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13054 Standish Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College