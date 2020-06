Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Poway home on a large corner lot with many upgrades. Features newly remodeled bathrooms, new air conditioning and heating units, new carpet throughout, new kitchen flooring, new interior paint, and spacious enclosed back patio. Private backyard and large front lawn on a quiet, neighbor friendly street in the highly sought after Poway Unified School District. Move in ready! No pets