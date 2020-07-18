Amenities

13004 Tuscarora Drive Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Poway - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the established Poway neighborhood of Heritage Hills known for its award winning school district and family orientated neighborhood. This beautiful home offers a formal living room with gas burning fireplace, dining room, and a huge family/ bonus room. Both bathrooms in this home have been remodeled recently and there is new paint throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a new wine refrigerator, and double oven is a chef's delight. Laundry room off the kitchen includes washer & dryer. Windows have wood blinds and there is recessed lighting throughout. Skylights in almost every room give this home lots of natural sunlight. Backyard features a children's play structure and also has a tiled patio with outdoor fireplace for entertaining. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME.



SHOWINGS ON WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS ONLY. PLEASE CALL 619-546-0015 TO SCHEDULE.



Small dog under 30 lbs will be considered with pet deposit. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.



Please contact AMK Property Management to schedule a showing at 619-546-0015.



AMK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this home. BRE # 01217221.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5202884)