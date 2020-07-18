All apartments in Poway
13004 Tuscarora Drive
13004 Tuscarora Drive

13004 Tuscarora Drive · (619) 546-0015
Location

13004 Tuscarora Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13004 Tuscarora Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
13004 Tuscarora Drive Available 08/01/20 Upgraded Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Poway - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the established Poway neighborhood of Heritage Hills known for its award winning school district and family orientated neighborhood. This beautiful home offers a formal living room with gas burning fireplace, dining room, and a huge family/ bonus room. Both bathrooms in this home have been remodeled recently and there is new paint throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a new wine refrigerator, and double oven is a chef's delight. Laundry room off the kitchen includes washer & dryer. Windows have wood blinds and there is recessed lighting throughout. Skylights in almost every room give this home lots of natural sunlight. Backyard features a children's play structure and also has a tiled patio with outdoor fireplace for entertaining. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME.

SHOWINGS ON WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS ONLY. PLEASE CALL 619-546-0015 TO SCHEDULE.

Small dog under 30 lbs will be considered with pet deposit. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.

Please contact AMK Property Management to schedule a showing at 619-546-0015.

AMK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this home. BRE # 01217221.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5202884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have any available units?
13004 Tuscarora Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have?
Some of 13004 Tuscarora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 Tuscarora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13004 Tuscarora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 Tuscarora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13004 Tuscarora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive offer parking?
No, 13004 Tuscarora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13004 Tuscarora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have a pool?
No, 13004 Tuscarora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have accessible units?
No, 13004 Tuscarora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13004 Tuscarora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13004 Tuscarora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13004 Tuscarora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
