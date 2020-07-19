12923 Slack Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

4 Bedroom Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Poway! - Upgraded home in Poway that has been remodeled with cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, tile and wood-look flooring, a large kitchen skylight, vaulted ceilings and central AC. The home has a large separate office or den and a nice size backyard with a covered patio and space for outdoor dining and a BBQ!



The home sits on a low traffic cul-de-sac street and just 1/2 a block away is a community park, rec center, pool, softball fields, tennis courts, and an elementary school!



No pets preferred

Tenant pays all utilities

Available for move in immediately

One year minimum lease required



Please contact Maple Kwai to schedule your showing today! (858)682-7065



No Pets Allowed



