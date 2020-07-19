12923 Slack Street

Amenities
4 Bedroom Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Poway! - Upgraded home in Poway that has been remodeled with cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, tile and wood-look flooring, a large kitchen skylight, vaulted ceilings and central AC. The home has a large separate office or den and a nice size backyard with a covered patio and space for outdoor dining and a BBQ!
The home sits on a low traffic cul-de-sac street and just 1/2 a block away is a community park, rec center, pool, softball fields, tennis courts, and an elementary school!
No pets preferred
Tenant pays all utilities
Available for move in immediately
One year minimum lease required
Please contact Maple Kwai to schedule your showing today! (858)682-7065
(RLNE4599732)