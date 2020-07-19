All apartments in Poway
12923 Slack Street
12923 Slack Street

Location

12923 Slack Street, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
4 Bedroom Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Poway! - Upgraded home in Poway that has been remodeled with cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, tile and wood-look flooring, a large kitchen skylight, vaulted ceilings and central AC. The home has a large separate office or den and a nice size backyard with a covered patio and space for outdoor dining and a BBQ!

The home sits on a low traffic cul-de-sac street and just 1/2 a block away is a community park, rec center, pool, softball fields, tennis courts, and an elementary school!

No pets preferred
Tenant pays all utilities
Available for move in immediately
One year minimum lease required

Please contact Maple Kwai to schedule your showing today! (858)682-7065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12923 Slack Street have any available units?
12923 Slack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12923 Slack Street have?
Some of 12923 Slack Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12923 Slack Street currently offering any rent specials?
12923 Slack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12923 Slack Street pet-friendly?
No, 12923 Slack Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12923 Slack Street offer parking?
No, 12923 Slack Street does not offer parking.
Does 12923 Slack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12923 Slack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12923 Slack Street have a pool?
Yes, 12923 Slack Street has a pool.
Does 12923 Slack Street have accessible units?
No, 12923 Slack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12923 Slack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12923 Slack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12923 Slack Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12923 Slack Street has units with air conditioning.
