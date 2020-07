Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single level home on large corner lot within Poway Unified School District. This bright neutral colored living area has tile flooring with a cozy fireplace and separate dining room. The carpeted bedrooms include a private master suite with mirrored closet doors on the opposite side of the other bedrooms. Kitchen is complete with recessed lighting and a large pantry. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard with covered patio, storage and mature trees, plus two car garage.