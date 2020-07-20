12818 Neddick Ave.

Amenities
Charming remodeled home in the highly desirable area of Poway available for rent. This single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and approximately 1,250 Square Feet. This beautiful home has numerous upgrades and an amazing backyard; perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen is open to the living room with a center island, travertine flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior and new carpeting in all the bedrooms. A must see today!