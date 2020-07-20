All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 12818 Neddick Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12818 Neddick Ave.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

12818 Neddick Ave.

12818 Neddick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12818 Neddick Avenue, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming remodeled home in the highly desirable area of Poway available for rent. This single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and approximately 1,250 Square Feet. This beautiful home has numerous upgrades and an amazing backyard; perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen is open to the living room with a center island, travertine flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior and new carpeting in all the bedrooms. A must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have any available units?
12818 Neddick Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12818 Neddick Ave. have?
Some of 12818 Neddick Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12818 Neddick Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12818 Neddick Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 Neddick Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 12818 Neddick Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12818 Neddick Ave. offers parking.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12818 Neddick Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have a pool?
No, 12818 Neddick Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12818 Neddick Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12818 Neddick Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12818 Neddick Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12818 Neddick Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College