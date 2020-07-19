12643 Robison Blvd #122

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Best Deal for 3 bedroom 2 baths with patio and plenty parkings - 3 bedrooms 2 baths

with extra storage room outside the unit and

2 parking spaces plus plenty off-street parking.

Own patio off dining room!

Just remodeled, Brand new paint, window, flooring and many more



Close by shopping, fitness center, library and bus stations.

Community pool and laundry facility.



We prefer a 1 year lease.



You have to see it to appreciate it all!

Call Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688 today and schedule your viewing appointment!



*PLEASE CALL OFFICE 858-715-0688 FOR RENTAL APPLICATION!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3338373)