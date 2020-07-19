All apartments in Poway
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

12643 Robison Blvd #122

12643 Robison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12643 Robison Boulevard, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Best Deal for 3 bedroom 2 baths with patio and plenty parkings - 3 bedrooms 2 baths
with extra storage room outside the unit and
2 parking spaces plus plenty off-street parking.
Own patio off dining room!
Just remodeled, Brand new paint, window, flooring and many more

Close by shopping, fitness center, library and bus stations.
Community pool and laundry facility.

We prefer a 1 year lease.

You have to see it to appreciate it all!
Call Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688 today and schedule your viewing appointment!

*PLEASE CALL OFFICE 858-715-0688 FOR RENTAL APPLICATION!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have any available units?
12643 Robison Blvd #122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have?
Some of 12643 Robison Blvd #122's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12643 Robison Blvd #122 currently offering any rent specials?
12643 Robison Blvd #122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12643 Robison Blvd #122 pet-friendly?
No, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 offer parking?
Yes, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 offers parking.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have a pool?
Yes, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 has a pool.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have accessible units?
No, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 does not have accessible units.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12643 Robison Blvd #122 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12643 Robison Blvd #122 does not have units with air conditioning.
