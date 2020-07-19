All apartments in Poway
12538 Robison Boulevard

12538 Robison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12538 Robison Boulevard, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This upgraded gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 sq. ft. home in Poway has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features an inviting kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, and additional seating. Relax in the sun filled living room, or entertain in the dining area. Spacious master, and secodary rooms and baths feature large extravant tile, granite vanities, and home features luxury flooring throughout. Enjoy the private patio off the living room with lots of space. We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have any available units?
12538 Robison Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12538 Robison Boulevard have?
Some of 12538 Robison Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12538 Robison Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12538 Robison Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12538 Robison Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12538 Robison Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12538 Robison Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12538 Robison Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
