12538 Robison Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This upgraded gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 sq. ft. home in Poway has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features an inviting kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, and additional seating. Relax in the sun filled living room, or entertain in the dining area. Spacious master, and secodary rooms and baths feature large extravant tile, granite vanities, and home features luxury flooring throughout. Enjoy the private patio off the living room with lots of space. We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



