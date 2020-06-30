All apartments in Poway
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

12433 Robison Blvd

12433 Robison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12433 Robison Boulevard, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Poway. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with 2 car attached garage. Includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer and fireplace. Newer carpet and vinyl flooring. Close to 15 and 56 freeways. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease.

NO PETS

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

(RLNE5524873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12433 Robison Blvd have any available units?
12433 Robison Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12433 Robison Blvd have?
Some of 12433 Robison Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12433 Robison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12433 Robison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12433 Robison Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12433 Robison Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12433 Robison Blvd offers parking.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12433 Robison Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd have a pool?
No, 12433 Robison Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12433 Robison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12433 Robison Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12433 Robison Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12433 Robison Blvd has units with air conditioning.

