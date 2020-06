Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

APPLICATION PENDING... Located in the gated Quail Creek community. Live among the trees, upstairs unit, completely remodeled, gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, updated bathroom vanity, ceiling fans, and laminate/tiles flooring throughout. Centrally located to the Claremont Village, 210/10 freeways, schools, shopping and parks. No pets, no smoking. We must give occupant 24 hours advanced notice to show, call ahead to schedule a viewing.