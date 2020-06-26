846 pommelo way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to your sweet home, This beautiful three story condo features 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms, One Bedroom is downstairs with own bathroom, Two car garage, laminate wood floor throughout the living room & kitchen located in the second floor with a patio for you reading and relax! Three rooms on the third floor with plush carpet through all bedrooms, huge master bedroom, walk-in closet. the community with pool, spa and BBQ area for your party time! walking distance to the downtown Claremont and universities!