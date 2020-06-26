All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 746 Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
746 Ash Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

746 Ash Lane

746 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

746 Ash Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
UPGRADE!! All rooms with laminate flooring. Brand new 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom detached townhouse in a gated community called The Grove in North Pomona. One bedroom with fan and 1 full bathroomon the main floor. An open floor plan with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony on the 2nd floor. Two master
suites and laundry room on the third floor. The home is built with energy efficiency in mind and has dual paned
windows, a tankless water heater, a water-saving plumbing fixtures, and central air and heating. There is a 2 car attached
garage with direct access to the unit. The community amenities include a BBQ area and play ground. It's close to supermarket,schools and Downtown claremont & 10/210 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Ash Lane have any available units?
746 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 746 Ash Lane have?
Some of 746 Ash Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
746 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 746 Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 746 Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 746 Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 746 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 746 Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 746 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 746 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 746 Ash Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton