746 Ash Lane

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning playground bbq/grill

UPGRADE!! All rooms with laminate flooring. Brand new 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom detached townhouse in a gated community called The Grove in North Pomona. One bedroom with fan and 1 full bathroomon the main floor. An open floor plan with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony on the 2nd floor. Two master

suites and laundry room on the third floor. The home is built with energy efficiency in mind and has dual paned

windows, a tankless water heater, a water-saving plumbing fixtures, and central air and heating. There is a 2 car attached

garage with direct access to the unit. The community amenities include a BBQ area and play ground. It's close to supermarket,schools and Downtown claremont & 10/210 freeways.