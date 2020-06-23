3759 Live Oak Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom PUD in Claremont School District. This unit is the largest floor plan in the complex with 1949 sqft and is only attached to one other unit. Enter to the family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and door leading to the back patio. A dining area leads into the kitchen which boasts a peninsula and additional eating area. The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a sitting area, dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and enormous walk in closet. The upstairs bathroom has plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The additional two bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The 2 car, attached garage has direct access to the property as well as laundry hookups. This property has been well maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy. The association has a pool and hot tub. Close to amenities and freeway access. Please do not disturb current occupants. Not available for showings for until 03/01/2019