Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2863 Cedar Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2863 Cedar Lane

2863 Cedar Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2863 Cedar Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new detached tri-level townhouse at the newest Grove gated community in North Pomona. This plan features 3 suites and powder room on main level. First floor has good size bedroom with a bathroom. Open floor plan on main floor consists of great room and separate dining room with a sliding doors to balcony; spacious open upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and pantry; a large island for breakfast. Top floor has two en suite, spacious laundry room and linen closet. One Master bedroom offers spacious organized walk-in closet and private bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include BBQ picnic area and play ground. Home built with energy efficiencies. Dual paned windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with direct access to living area. The community is conveniently located with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village and La Verne Old town. Easy access to metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 Cedar Lane have any available units?
2863 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2863 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2863 Cedar Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2863 Cedar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2863 Cedar Lane does offer parking.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2863 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2863 Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
