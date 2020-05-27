1756 Alameda St.

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

HOUSE FOR RENT 2 BEDS & DEN 1.5 BATHS, MUST SEE!! - This lovely home is approximately 1,510 sq ft.and includes 2 bedrooms plus a den, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car detached garage. The home features kitchen which leads to the backyard, large living room with fireplace, and a nice family room. This home has a lot of charm and character and must be seen to be appreciated. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and gardener. No pets allowed and no smoking. The tenant must carry renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy and must provide a copy of the policy when signing the lease. Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property. Please note you must ware a face mask while viewing this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858029)