Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1756 Alameda St.

1756 Alameda Street · (909) 989-1220 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1756 Alameda Street, Pomona, CA 91768

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1756 Alameda St. · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1510 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE FOR RENT 2 BEDS & DEN 1.5 BATHS, MUST SEE!! - This lovely home is approximately 1,510 sq ft.and includes 2 bedrooms plus a den, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car detached garage. The home features kitchen which leads to the backyard, large living room with fireplace, and a nice family room. This home has a lot of charm and character and must be seen to be appreciated. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and gardener. No pets allowed and no smoking. The tenant must carry renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy and must provide a copy of the policy when signing the lease. Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property. Please note you must ware a face mask while viewing this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Alameda St. have any available units?
1756 Alameda St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1756 Alameda St. currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Alameda St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Alameda St. pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Alameda St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1756 Alameda St. offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Alameda St. does offer parking.
Does 1756 Alameda St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Alameda St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Alameda St. have a pool?
No, 1756 Alameda St. does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Alameda St. have accessible units?
No, 1756 Alameda St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Alameda St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Alameda St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Alameda St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Alameda St. does not have units with air conditioning.
