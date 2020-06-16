All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

570 Wise Way

570 Wise Way · (925) 963-0569
Location

570 Wise Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Downtown Pleasanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range Stove, Subzero Fridge, Custom Cabinets, and Quartzite Counters. Porcelain Floor Tile and Extra Padded Carpeting Throughout. Designer Finishes From End to End. Bright & Airy Expansive Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Additional Media/Study Loft on Second Level. Large Master Suite with Double Vanities, Tub, & Shower. Massive Walk In Closet/Cedar Planked with Custom Built Ins. Property Equipped with Smart-Home Devices, Solar Electricity, & EV Charging Plug. Fully Landscaped with Low Maintenance Yard. Covered "California Room" for Outdoor Living. Additional Patios for BBQ & Outdoor Furniture. Window Treatments Throughout. Located Steps Away from Eateries, Parks, Pubs, Shopping, Theatre, and More While It's Still Available! Tucked Away in Downtown Pleasanton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Wise Way have any available units?
570 Wise Way has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 570 Wise Way have?
Some of 570 Wise Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Wise Way currently offering any rent specials?
570 Wise Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Wise Way pet-friendly?
No, 570 Wise Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 570 Wise Way offer parking?
Yes, 570 Wise Way does offer parking.
Does 570 Wise Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Wise Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Wise Way have a pool?
No, 570 Wise Way does not have a pool.
Does 570 Wise Way have accessible units?
No, 570 Wise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Wise Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Wise Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Wise Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Wise Way does not have units with air conditioning.
