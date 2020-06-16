570 Wise Way

Amenities

Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range Stove, Subzero Fridge, Custom Cabinets, and Quartzite Counters. Porcelain Floor Tile and Extra Padded Carpeting Throughout. Designer Finishes From End to End. Bright & Airy Expansive Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Additional Media/Study Loft on Second Level. Large Master Suite with Double Vanities, Tub, & Shower. Massive Walk In Closet/Cedar Planked with Custom Built Ins. Property Equipped with Smart-Home Devices, Solar Electricity, & EV Charging Plug. Fully Landscaped with Low Maintenance Yard. Covered "California Room" for Outdoor Living. Additional Patios for BBQ & Outdoor Furniture. Window Treatments Throughout. Located Steps Away from Eateries, Parks, Pubs, Shopping, Theatre, and More While It's Still Available! Tucked Away in Downtown Pleasanton.