Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
985 N Michillinda Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:49 AM

985 N Michillinda Avenue

985 North Michillinda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

985 North Michillinda Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Impeccably crafted Mediterranean style town homes near Sierra Madre Village's charming restaurants & boutiques. Built in 2007 it offers all the amenities of luxurious living in the beautiful foothills of Pasadena with its nature & sport activities yet easily accessible to the 210 FWY. It's stunning interior features large wood clad dual glazed windows and French doors that accentuate 9' ceilings, the finest granite, marble and stone work, double crown moldings, custom crafted cabinetry, hardwoodflooring, 2 fireplaces, stainless steal appliances, surround sound in-ceiling speakers, central vacuum, security system & CAD-5 wiring. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet w/ built-in shelving. The lavishly landscaped travertine courtyards features smooth stucco planters, ex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have any available units?
985 N Michillinda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have?
Some of 985 N Michillinda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 N Michillinda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
985 N Michillinda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 N Michillinda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 985 N Michillinda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 985 N Michillinda Avenue offers parking.
Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 N Michillinda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have a pool?
No, 985 N Michillinda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 985 N Michillinda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 985 N Michillinda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 N Michillinda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

