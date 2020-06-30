985 N Michillinda Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Impeccably crafted Mediterranean style town homes near Sierra Madre Village's charming restaurants & boutiques. Built in 2007 it offers all the amenities of luxurious living in the beautiful foothills of Pasadena with its nature & sport activities yet easily accessible to the 210 FWY. It's stunning interior features large wood clad dual glazed windows and French doors that accentuate 9' ceilings, the finest granite, marble and stone work, double crown moldings, custom crafted cabinetry, hardwoodflooring, 2 fireplaces, stainless steal appliances, surround sound in-ceiling speakers, central vacuum, security system & CAD-5 wiring. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet w/ built-in shelving. The lavishly landscaped travertine courtyards features smooth stucco planters, ex