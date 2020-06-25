All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

985 E. California #205

985 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

985 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
South Lake Ave District Condo For Lease - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - 1199 sq ft
Second story condo available for lease one block off of Lake Ave. in picturesque South Lake District of Pasadena. This unit features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances included. Laminate wood floors throughout the condo. Large covered patio with double sliding doors. Large master suite with walk in closet. Spacious living room leads out onto patio. One covered parking space and outdoor storage closet within gated driveway. Central heat and AC. Elevator access and laundry onsite.

This well maintained complex features a community bbq area and pool! Come live the Pasadena good life walking distance from many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Close proximity to Cal Tech and PCC.

No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2588661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 E. California #205 have any available units?
985 E. California #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 E. California #205 have?
Some of 985 E. California #205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 E. California #205 currently offering any rent specials?
985 E. California #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 E. California #205 pet-friendly?
No, 985 E. California #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 985 E. California #205 offer parking?
Yes, 985 E. California #205 offers parking.
Does 985 E. California #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 E. California #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 E. California #205 have a pool?
Yes, 985 E. California #205 has a pool.
Does 985 E. California #205 have accessible units?
No, 985 E. California #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 985 E. California #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 E. California #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
