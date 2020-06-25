985 E. California #205

Amenities

South Lake Ave District Condo For Lease - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - 1199 sq ft

Second story condo available for lease one block off of Lake Ave. in picturesque South Lake District of Pasadena. This unit features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances included. Laminate wood floors throughout the condo. Large covered patio with double sliding doors. Large master suite with walk in closet. Spacious living room leads out onto patio. One covered parking space and outdoor storage closet within gated driveway. Central heat and AC. Elevator access and laundry onsite.



This well maintained complex features a community bbq area and pool! Come live the Pasadena good life walking distance from many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Close proximity to Cal Tech and PCC.



No pets please.



