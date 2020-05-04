Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 90 N Craig.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
90 N Craig
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
90 N Craig
90 North Craig Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
90 North Craig Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Please call/text Judy Lin Young at (626) 215-4466 for all showings. Send inquiries for applications and credit checks to: JudyLinYoung@gmail.com. Thank you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 90 N Craig have any available units?
90 N Craig doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 90 N Craig currently offering any rent specials?
90 N Craig is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 N Craig pet-friendly?
No, 90 N Craig is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 90 N Craig offer parking?
No, 90 N Craig does not offer parking.
Does 90 N Craig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 N Craig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 N Craig have a pool?
No, 90 N Craig does not have a pool.
Does 90 N Craig have accessible units?
No, 90 N Craig does not have accessible units.
Does 90 N Craig have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 N Craig has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 N Craig have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 N Craig does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton