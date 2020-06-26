All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

88 S Allen Avenue

88 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

88 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Lamanda Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely remodeled 1bed/1bath UPSTAIRS apt & 1-car assigned parking in the heart of Pasadena. Updated recessed lights. Kitchen was updated with new cabinets, countertops and will install a new stove/oven. Bathroom has been updated with new shower, new toilet, new sink and cabinet. New laminated wood installed throughout the apt. Newly installed split air-conditioning AC and heating machines. Laundry hookups for tenants' own machines. Convenient location: close to Pasadena City College (PCC), California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), I-210 freeway, shops, restaurants on Colorado Blvd and Old Town Pasadena. Many more features! Must see to appreciate this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 S Allen Avenue have any available units?
88 S Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 S Allen Avenue have?
Some of 88 S Allen Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 S Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 S Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 S Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 88 S Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 88 S Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 88 S Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 88 S Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 S Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 S Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 S Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 S Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 S Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 S Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 S Allen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
