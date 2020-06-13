692 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in one of Pasadena's best neighborhoods, the Lower Arroyo Seco. One of five Craftsman style cottages located in a park-like setting on historic Grand Avenue, adjacent to Arroyo Boulevard favored by bicyclists, joggers and people that like to stroll; a neighborhood to experience, with lovely scenery and distinguished architecture. The cottage has many original features including welcoming front porch, vaulted wood ceilings with skylights and built-ins, complimented with modern amenities including washer & dryer, updated kitchen and bath, plus a private garden with separate studio, ideal for a private retreat. Available for immediate occupancy. Call or text Andrew for appointment or to answer your questions. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. DRE# 0082899.