Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 65 N Allen Ave. 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
65 N Allen Ave. 106
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
65 N Allen Ave. 106
65 Allen Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
65 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 BEDS 2 BATH NICE APARTMENT IN PASADENA FOR LEASE - recently upgraded 2 beds 2 baths apartment for lease, gated with association pool, assigned two parking space. text for showing appt 6262028797.
(RLNE4220031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have any available units?
65 N Allen Ave. 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have?
Some of 65 N Allen Ave. 106's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 65 N Allen Ave. 106 currently offering any rent specials?
65 N Allen Ave. 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 N Allen Ave. 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 is pet friendly.
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 offer parking?
Yes, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 offers parking.
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have a pool?
Yes, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 has a pool.
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have accessible units?
No, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 65 N Allen Ave. 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 N Allen Ave. 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton