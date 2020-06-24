All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:07 AM

590 N Los Robles Avenue

590 N Los Robles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

590 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated lower two bedroom unit located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building is a MUST SEE! Spacious kitchen has been upgraded with exquisite attention to detail including a lazy susan installed in the corner cabinets and comes with elite stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave, and garbage disposal. Gorgeous laminate wood floors, recessed lighting with dimmers and brand new double pane energy saving windows, A/C remote control unit and beautifully wood crafted ceiling fans. Bathroom features custom tile, mirrored large designer closets with ample space in both bedrooms and laundry hookups in this stunning unit! Gated tandem parking space with storage locker and additional shared laundry area on site. Quick access to metro/freeway, conveniently located to South Lake & Old Town. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
590 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 590 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
590 N Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
