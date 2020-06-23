All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
580 N Los Robles Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

580 N Los Robles Avenue

580 N Los Robles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

580 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately updated two bedroom upper unit with a balcony and newly installed privacy awning. Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building is a MUST SEE! The updated kitchen includes gorgeous granite counters with top of the line (energy efficient) stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave and garbage disposal. Gorgeous premium laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting (LED) with dimmers and double pane energy saving windows. A/C with remote control along with beautifully wood crafted ceiling fans. The updated bathroom features custom tile,newly installed hand held shower head, vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus ceiling fan/heater. Mirrored large designer closets with built in organizers in both bedrooms, and laundry hookups in this stunning unit! Gated tandem parking with remote control entry, storage locker and additional shared laundry area on site. Quick access to freeway, conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
580 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 580 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
580 N Los Robles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 580 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 580 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
