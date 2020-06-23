580 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Immaculately updated two bedroom upper unit with a balcony and newly installed privacy awning. Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building is a MUST SEE! The updated kitchen includes gorgeous granite counters with top of the line (energy efficient) stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave and garbage disposal. Gorgeous premium laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting (LED) with dimmers and double pane energy saving windows. A/C with remote control along with beautifully wood crafted ceiling fans. The updated bathroom features custom tile,newly installed hand held shower head, vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus ceiling fan/heater. Mirrored large designer closets with built in organizers in both bedrooms, and laundry hookups in this stunning unit! Gated tandem parking with remote control entry, storage locker and additional shared laundry area on site. Quick access to freeway, conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Pet Friendly!