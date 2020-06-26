545 Bellmore Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Incredible traditional located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pasadena behind the Gamble House near the Rose Bowl. Immaculately landscaped yard with picture perfect bonsais and zen rock garden leads to a magnificent home. The house features a French kitchen with an abundance of granite counters and wood cabinetry