Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:42 PM

545 Bellmore Way

545 Bellmore Way · No Longer Available
Location

545 Bellmore Way, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Incredible traditional located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pasadena behind the Gamble House near the Rose Bowl. Immaculately landscaped yard with picture perfect bonsais and zen rock garden leads to a magnificent home. The house features a French kitchen with an abundance of granite counters and wood cabinetry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Bellmore Way have any available units?
545 Bellmore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Bellmore Way have?
Some of 545 Bellmore Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Bellmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
545 Bellmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Bellmore Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Bellmore Way is pet friendly.
Does 545 Bellmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 545 Bellmore Way offers parking.
Does 545 Bellmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Bellmore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Bellmore Way have a pool?
No, 545 Bellmore Way does not have a pool.
Does 545 Bellmore Way have accessible units?
Yes, 545 Bellmore Way has accessible units.
Does 545 Bellmore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Bellmore Way has units with dishwashers.
