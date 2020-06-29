All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 448 S Los Robles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
448 S Los Robles Ave
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

448 S Los Robles Ave

448 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

448 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated private 2 bedroom/2.5 townhouse in prime Pasadena Madison Heights area! - Updated private 2 bedroom/2.5 townhouse in prime Pasadena Madison Heights area! The best unit in the complex with direct garage access and private driveway. As you enter the townhome from the front door, you are greeted with the living room and a beautiful fireplace and a wet bar. Then you step into the dining room with a plenty of cupboards to showcase your plateware. Next to the dining room, is the spacious kitchen that comes appointed with a dishwasher, trash compactor, electric stove, microwave and refrigerator. The third level contains two suites each both with their own ensuite bathrooms. The larger master bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the community pool and spa. On the bottom level, is the 2 car garage and a laundry with a washer and dryer. Great location blocks from the Del Mar Goldline Station, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Old Town Pasadena, Playhouse District, Paseo and the Lake Avenue shopping district.

Furry friends welcome! Pet rent $35.00 per month, up to 2. Sorry NO dangerous breeds (our insurance does not allow it).

(RLNE5316159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 S Los Robles Ave have any available units?
448 S Los Robles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 S Los Robles Ave have?
Some of 448 S Los Robles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 S Los Robles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
448 S Los Robles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 S Los Robles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 S Los Robles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 448 S Los Robles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 448 S Los Robles Ave offers parking.
Does 448 S Los Robles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 S Los Robles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 S Los Robles Ave have a pool?
Yes, 448 S Los Robles Ave has a pool.
Does 448 S Los Robles Ave have accessible units?
No, 448 S Los Robles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 448 S Los Robles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 S Los Robles Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton