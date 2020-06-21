382 E. California Blvd. #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat. Comes with two parking spaces, tandem.



Owner pays water and trash.

Residents pay gas and electric.



We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101



Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.

Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm

Saturday 10-3

We are closed on Sundays and major holidays



Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101



Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.



Here's our website where you can see all our available units:

http://www.managedbycornerstone.com

We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799239)