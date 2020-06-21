All apartments in Pasadena
382 E. California Blvd. #107

382 East California Boulevard · (626) 577-3060 ext. 16
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

382 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 382 E. California Blvd. #107 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat. Comes with two parking spaces, tandem.

Owner pays water and trash.
Residents pay gas and electric.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

