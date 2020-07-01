All apartments in Pasadena
35 Raymond

35 North Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
The Rose Parade is just steps from your front door. Great Location! This amazing find is a gorgeous split level one bedroom condo with controlled secure entry in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. The large loft master suite has a huge walk-in closet with custom built in shelves and drawers. The master bathroom has been remodeled with custom tile, rain head shower and new flooring. This unit has an open floor plan with 20’ ceilings and lots of natural light from it’s very large windows featuring custom window treatments. The building was completely remodeled and retrofitted in 2006 with updated plumbing and electrical. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops enhanced with lots of cabinets and drawers. The Boston Centennial Building has gated parking and is elevator accessible to all levels. This pet friendly building is within walking distance to the parks, fine restaurants, shopping, beautiful Pasadena City Hall, a movie theater, and two train stations.Close to the Gold Line which goes from Union Station to Azusa (Citrus College). The bus lines nearby go to JPL, Cal Tech, Artcenter, PCC and North Hollywood. Enjoy the Pasadena life style with having historical Castle Green and the famous Norton- Simon Museum close by. Also available furnished for $2,700/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Raymond have any available units?
35 Raymond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Raymond have?
Some of 35 Raymond's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Raymond currently offering any rent specials?
35 Raymond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Raymond pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Raymond is pet friendly.
Does 35 Raymond offer parking?
Yes, 35 Raymond offers parking.
Does 35 Raymond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Raymond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Raymond have a pool?
No, 35 Raymond does not have a pool.
Does 35 Raymond have accessible units?
No, 35 Raymond does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Raymond have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Raymond does not have units with dishwashers.

