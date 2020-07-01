35 Raymond

Amenities

The Rose Parade is just steps from your front door. Great Location! This amazing find is a gorgeous split level one bedroom condo with controlled secure entry in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. The large loft master suite has a huge walk-in closet with custom built in shelves and drawers. The master bathroom has been remodeled with custom tile, rain head shower and new flooring. This unit has an open floor plan with 20’ ceilings and lots of natural light from it’s very large windows featuring custom window treatments. The building was completely remodeled and retrofitted in 2006 with updated plumbing and electrical. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops enhanced with lots of cabinets and drawers. The Boston Centennial Building has gated parking and is elevator accessible to all levels. This pet friendly building is within walking distance to the parks, fine restaurants, shopping, beautiful Pasadena City Hall, a movie theater, and two train stations.Close to the Gold Line which goes from Union Station to Azusa (Citrus College). The bus lines nearby go to JPL, Cal Tech, Artcenter, PCC and North Hollywood. Enjoy the Pasadena life style with having historical Castle Green and the famous Norton- Simon Museum close by. Also available furnished for $2,700/month.