318 Ohio Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Tri level townhome in chichi Madison Heights area of Pasadena. Close to Old Town, Caltech and Gold Line. Enter the private patio edged with guava and other trees through the jasmine draped trellis. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors in living and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, quartz counters, s/s appliances, newer microwave. Separate dining area open to living room and kitchen. Both bedrooms feature en suite baths. Master bedroom closet has custom Elfa closet system. Master bath features double sinks and shower bathed in natural light from skylight. Private 2 car garage with electric car charger has washer/dryer and provides interior access to the unit. Sorry no pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.