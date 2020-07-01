All apartments in Pasadena
318 Ohio Street

318 Ohio Street
Location

318 Ohio Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri level townhome in chichi Madison Heights area of Pasadena. Close to Old Town, Caltech and Gold Line. Enter the private patio edged with guava and other trees through the jasmine draped trellis. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors in living and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, quartz counters, s/s appliances, newer microwave. Separate dining area open to living room and kitchen. Both bedrooms feature en suite baths. Master bedroom closet has custom Elfa closet system. Master bath features double sinks and shower bathed in natural light from skylight. Private 2 car garage with electric car charger has washer/dryer and provides interior access to the unit. Sorry no pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Ohio Street have any available units?
318 Ohio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Ohio Street have?
Some of 318 Ohio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 318 Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 Ohio Street offers parking.
Does 318 Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Ohio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 318 Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Ohio Street does not have units with dishwashers.

