Pasadena, CA
2340 Brigden Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

2340 Brigden Road

2340 Brigden Road · (626) 379-9381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA 91104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 22

$4,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This house is an architectural masterpiece. Beautiful home, single level layout, lots of amenities, nice area of city, good curb appeal, hardwood and travertine floors, living room with fireplace, three good size bedrooms, including two master suites, large family room with fireplace, incredible gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, separate laundry room. Nice and cozy private rear yard with six different fruit trees, built in barbecue. Converted garage with lots of storage space and built in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Brigden Road have any available units?
2340 Brigden Road has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Brigden Road have?
Some of 2340 Brigden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Brigden Road currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Brigden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Brigden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Brigden Road is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Brigden Road offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Brigden Road does offer parking.
Does 2340 Brigden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 Brigden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Brigden Road have a pool?
No, 2340 Brigden Road does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Brigden Road have accessible units?
No, 2340 Brigden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Brigden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Brigden Road has units with dishwashers.
