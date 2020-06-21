2340 Brigden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This house is an architectural masterpiece. Beautiful home, single level layout, lots of amenities, nice area of city, good curb appeal, hardwood and travertine floors, living room with fireplace, three good size bedrooms, including two master suites, large family room with fireplace, incredible gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, separate laundry room. Nice and cozy private rear yard with six different fruit trees, built in barbecue. Converted garage with lots of storage space and built in cabinets.