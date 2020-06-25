Rent Calculator
Home
Pasadena, CA
230 South Mentor Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 South Mentor Avenue
230 South Mentor Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
230 South Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bdrms, 1 Bath, laundry hookup, hardwood floors in living rm & din, water, gardener pd, 2 parking spaces
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12208996
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4871786)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue have any available units?
230 South Mentor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 South Mentor Avenue have?
Some of 230 South Mentor Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 South Mentor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 South Mentor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South Mentor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 South Mentor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 South Mentor Avenue offers parking.
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South Mentor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 South Mentor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 South Mentor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South Mentor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 South Mentor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
