All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1726 North El Molino Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1726 North El Molino Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1726 North El Molino Avenue

1726 El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1726 El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Normandie Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Pasadena Home - Cozy Two Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house with garden area in the backyard totaling 962 square feet. Located in a very desirable neighborhood on a tree-lined street. Brand new carpet in the living room and bedrooms and new paint.

(RLNE3666771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have any available units?
1726 North El Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 1726 North El Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1726 North El Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 North El Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 North El Molino Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 North El Molino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 North El Molino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton