170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3

170 N. Holliston Ave - Property Id: 233833



Vintage Craftsman bungalow, with fully gated back yard! On public transit to CalTech, PCC, JPl and and beautiful Old Town Pasadena! This is true old-timey living, with hardwood floors, crown molding, craftsman built-in glass kitchen cabinets, dish/wash sinks -- charm to the max!! Laundry: washer/gas dryer hook-ups at back of home. Pets accepted upon approval $300 deposit/ $50 monthly pet rent, per pet. Street parking needed, if you have a car. This is truly and lovely place to call home! For more info, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact by phone or email!

