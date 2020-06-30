All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3

170 North Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

170 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
170 N. Holliston Ave - Property Id: 233833

Vintage Craftsman bungalow, with fully gated back yard! On public transit to CalTech, PCC, JPl and and beautiful Old Town Pasadena! This is true old-timey living, with hardwood floors, crown molding, craftsman built-in glass kitchen cabinets, dish/wash sinks -- charm to the max!! Laundry: washer/gas dryer hook-ups at back of home. Pets accepted upon approval $300 deposit/ $50 monthly pet rent, per pet. Street parking needed, if you have a car. This is truly and lovely place to call home! For more info, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact by phone or email!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233833
Property Id 233833

(RLNE5604012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 North Holliston Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

