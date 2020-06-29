1336 Marianna Road

Amenities

This panoramic view home was custom built in 2007, situated in a magnificent private setting in the San Rafael hills neighborhood of Pasadena. The majestic views of San Gabriel Mountains, Johnson lake to downtown are unparalleled. Enter through the private gate and follow a long driveway to this 3106 SQFT house with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The home has an elegant formal living room with fireplace. Bright large formal dining room with views of a grassy side yard. Large kitchen with professional Viking stove and hood, granite counter tops, center inland, and breakfast nook make this a cooks kitchen. High vaulted ceiling in the family room with fireplace overlook the backyard, pool, spa, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The huge master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony with beautiful view. Three additional bedrooms all have their own private baths. This homes well thought out floor plan lends itself beautifully to the California outdoor lifestyle. Private back yard with covered patio, salt-water infinity pool, spa, outdoor shower, offers a retreat for entertaining and relaxation. Southern California living at its best.