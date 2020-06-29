All apartments in Pasadena
1336 Marianna Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1336 Marianna Road

1336 Marianna Road · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Marianna Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This panoramic view home was custom built in 2007, situated in a magnificent private setting in the San Rafael hills neighborhood of Pasadena. The majestic views of San Gabriel Mountains, Johnson lake to downtown are unparalleled. Enter through the private gate and follow a long driveway to this 3106 SQFT house with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The home has an elegant formal living room with fireplace. Bright large formal dining room with views of a grassy side yard. Large kitchen with professional Viking stove and hood, granite counter tops, center inland, and breakfast nook make this a cooks kitchen. High vaulted ceiling in the family room with fireplace overlook the backyard, pool, spa, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The huge master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony with beautiful view. Three additional bedrooms all have their own private baths. This homes well thought out floor plan lends itself beautifully to the California outdoor lifestyle. Private back yard with covered patio, salt-water infinity pool, spa, outdoor shower, offers a retreat for entertaining and relaxation. Southern California living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Marianna Road have any available units?
1336 Marianna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Marianna Road have?
Some of 1336 Marianna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Marianna Road currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Marianna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Marianna Road pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Marianna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1336 Marianna Road offer parking?
No, 1336 Marianna Road does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Marianna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Marianna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Marianna Road have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Marianna Road has a pool.
Does 1336 Marianna Road have accessible units?
No, 1336 Marianna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Marianna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Marianna Road has units with dishwashers.
