1315 Fairlawn Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Midtown Sacramento, upstairs studio available now!



A MUST SEE! 1920s building with original cabinetry. Downstairs studio with hardwood floors, central heating and air, electric stove, refrigerator.



Owners accept cats only with an additional pet deposit.



Owners cover: water, sewer and garbage.



Building is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and much more. Easy access to freeways. 10 minutes away from Sacramento State and a 5 to 15 minute drive from hospitals.



To apply you need to provide your application with signature at the second page, application fee $25 cash per responsible, copy of your photo ID and your proof of income.



We require your drive by the property before scheduling an appointment.



For more information and to schedule an appointment please give us a call.