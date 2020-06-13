All apartments in Pasadena
1054 Worcester Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:13 AM

1054 Worcester Avenue

1054 Worcester Avenue · (626) 826-4544
Location

1054 Worcester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2752 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=74JWFhT9mkX&mls=1Charm abounds in this outstanding 2 story Colonial Revival home in the historically designated neighborhood of Garfield Heights. Built in 1906,this 5 bd, 3 bth home features 2752 sq.ft. Passing the fence & up the new concrete pathway to the front door one begins to experience the warmth & grace of this updated, historic home. The desirable open floor plan is on display as one passes through the front door into the expansive livingroom & formal dining room. The updated kitchen features granite countertops,stainless steel appliances & a new hood & stove which opens to the family room w/ a door leading to the good size back yard. Large tile flooring flows from the kitchen & family room into the separate laundry room & the downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Downstairs there is a 5th bedroom w/ a separate entrance into the property. This home has the luxury of 2 staircases that lead to the 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the upstairs level. The 2 carpeted bedrooms at the front of the house are both spacious w/ good sized closets with ample light. The master suite has a large closet & its own attached bathroom. The 4th bedroom is across the master, a perfect nursery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Worcester Avenue have any available units?
1054 Worcester Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Worcester Avenue have?
Some of 1054 Worcester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Worcester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Worcester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Worcester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Worcester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1054 Worcester Avenue offer parking?
No, 1054 Worcester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Worcester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Worcester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Worcester Avenue have a pool?
No, 1054 Worcester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Worcester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1054 Worcester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Worcester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Worcester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
