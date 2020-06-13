1054 Worcester Avenue

Amenities

3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=74JWFhT9mkX&mls=1Charm abounds in this outstanding 2 story Colonial Revival home in the historically designated neighborhood of Garfield Heights. Built in 1906,this 5 bd, 3 bth home features 2752 sq.ft. Passing the fence & up the new concrete pathway to the front door one begins to experience the warmth & grace of this updated, historic home. The desirable open floor plan is on display as one passes through the front door into the expansive livingroom & formal dining room. The updated kitchen features granite countertops,stainless steel appliances & a new hood & stove which opens to the family room w/ a door leading to the good size back yard. Large tile flooring flows from the kitchen & family room into the separate laundry room & the downstairs 1/2 bathroom. Downstairs there is a 5th bedroom w/ a separate entrance into the property. This home has the luxury of 2 staircases that lead to the 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the upstairs level. The 2 carpeted bedrooms at the front of the house are both spacious w/ good sized closets with ample light. The master suite has a large closet & its own attached bathroom. The 4th bedroom is across the master, a perfect nursery.