813 Melville Avenue

Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a peaceful and welcoming neighborhood. Step into this light filled, fully furnished modern home that is both cozy and spacious.



The living room, with its beautifully tiled floor, fireplace, windows looking out to the landscaped yard and a door leading to the patio, make this room a central place for family and friends.



The dining room, with a window seat overlooking the gardens outside, leads into the kitchen. And this is no ordinary kitchen! It is a gourmets delight with a large island complete with custom cabinets, a sink and a dishwasher. This exquisite kitchen boasts a six burner Wolf stove, commercial refrigerator and counters galore.



Fall in love with the three large bedrooms, one of which has a floor to ceiling built-in bookcase and desk area. And, there are FIVE bathrooms. The home office is complete with a work area built for two, including spacious cabinets.



Enjoy your shower in the master bath surrounded by beautiful blue tiles.



Each room is filled with natural light streaming into the windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard.



The private redwood patio and hot tub are surrounded by lush trees and other greenery. A wonderful place to relax in at the end of the day.



In October and November, enjoy the yellowing of the large gingko trees that line the streets.



This home is located in the Community Center neighborhood. And although it is surrounded by some of Palo Altos busier residential streets; it is located on a less traveled street providing a comfortable, small town neighborhood feeling. It also has the advantage of being within walking distance to many restaurants, shops and businesses, including Trader Joes, Whole Foods Market, Casa Cowper, Blue Bottle Coffee, FK Restaurant & Hospitality, Thyme, and Tamarine Restaurant.



Located near Addison Elementary School, David Starr Jordan Middle School, and Palo Alto High School, the neighborhood also offers the Children's Library, the Junior Museum, the Art Center, the Lucie Stern Community Center, and Palo Alto's main library.



