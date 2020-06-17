All apartments in Palo Alto
813 Melville Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

813 Melville Avenue

813 Melville Avenue · (510) 219-5392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Community Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 813 Melville Avenue · Avail. now

$9,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565

Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a peaceful and welcoming neighborhood. Step into this light filled, fully furnished modern home that is both cozy and spacious.

The living room, with its beautifully tiled floor, fireplace, windows looking out to the landscaped yard and a door leading to the patio, make this room a central place for family and friends.

The dining room, with a window seat overlooking the gardens outside, leads into the kitchen. And this is no ordinary kitchen! It is a gourmets delight with a large island complete with custom cabinets, a sink and a dishwasher. This exquisite kitchen boasts a six burner Wolf stove, commercial refrigerator and counters galore.

Fall in love with the three large bedrooms, one of which has a floor to ceiling built-in bookcase and desk area. And, there are FIVE bathrooms. The home office is complete with a work area built for two, including spacious cabinets.

Enjoy your shower in the master bath surrounded by beautiful blue tiles.

Each room is filled with natural light streaming into the windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard.

The private redwood patio and hot tub are surrounded by lush trees and other greenery. A wonderful place to relax in at the end of the day.

In October and November, enjoy the yellowing of the large gingko trees that line the streets.

This home is located in the Community Center neighborhood. And although it is surrounded by some of Palo Altos busier residential streets; it is located on a less traveled street providing a comfortable, small town neighborhood feeling. It also has the advantage of being within walking distance to many restaurants, shops and businesses, including Trader Joes, Whole Foods Market, Casa Cowper, Blue Bottle Coffee, FK Restaurant & Hospitality, Thyme, and Tamarine Restaurant.

Located near Addison Elementary School, David Starr Jordan Middle School, and Palo Alto High School, the neighborhood also offers the Children's Library, the Junior Museum, the Art Center, the Lucie Stern Community Center, and Palo Alto's main library.

We are still actively showing properties while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

For a tour please contact Tere at 510-219-5392 or email teresilvaleasing@gmail.com

Applications accepted at www.gibsonportfoliomanagement.com. $45/applicant over the age of 18.

(RLNE3176798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Melville Avenue have any available units?
813 Melville Avenue has a unit available for $9,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Melville Avenue have?
Some of 813 Melville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Melville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 Melville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Melville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 Melville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 813 Melville Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 Melville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 Melville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Melville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Melville Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 Melville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 Melville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 Melville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Melville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Melville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
